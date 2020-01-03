SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: Over 8000 vacancies notified. Direct link to apply

Image Source : PTI SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: Online registration begins

SBI Clerk 2020 online registration has begun for more than 8000 vacancies for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts should check the official SBI website for SBI Clerk 2020 notifications. The State Bank of India had released the SBI Clerk 2020 Notification on January 02, 2020 for jobs across various branches of the SBI.

The vacancies can be filled by January 26, 2020 and all interested and eligible candidates should go through the below-mentioned details before applying for the jobs. An SBI Clerk 2020 Application needs to be submitted before the last date. Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS categories will also be required to deposit application fee online.

SBI Clerk 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for SBI Recruitment 2020 for Clerk Posts should hold a graduation degree from a recognised University. Any other equivalent qualification recognised by the Central Government can also be presented. Shortlisted candidates will be called to write the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam. Candidates should note that the SBI Clerk Preliminary examination will be conducted in February/ March 2020.

SBI Clerk 2020: Important dates

Candidates should go through the below mentioned important dates for application to SBI vacancies

- Online registration commencement: 3rd January 2020

- Last date to apply: 26th January 2020

- SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination: February/ March 2020

SBI Clerk 2020: Vacancies

Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) - Vacancies for 8000 posts

SBI Clerk 2020: Salary

Rs.11765-655/ 3-13730-815/ 3-16175-980/ 4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/ 1-30230-1310/1-31450. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.13075/- (Rs11765/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).

SBI Clerk 2020: Age limit

Candidates who wish to apply for vacancies with SBI should be between 20 to 28 years of age

SBI Clerk 2020: Selection process

Candidates should note that the selection will be done on the basis of online test (preliminary and main examination) and test of specified opted local languages.

SBI Clerk 2020: Application Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS - Rs 750/-

SC/ ST/ PWD/ XS – No Fee

How to Apply for SBI Clerk 2020

1. Visit the official website sbi.co.in

2. Go to 'careers' tab

3. Click on the link that reads 'Recruitment of Junior Associates 2020'

4. Register yourself on the portal

5. Make payment of the application fee through online mode

Direct Link to Apply to SBI Clerk Vacancies

