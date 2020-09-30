Image Source : SCREENGRAB Odisha CPET Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link to download

Odisha CPET Admit Card 2020: The hall ticket for Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 has been released by the Government of Odisha, Higher Education Department today (September 30). Candidates who have registered for the CPET examination can download their admit card online at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Odisha CPET 2020 exam is scheduled to be held from October 12 to 22. Along with SAMS Odisha CPET admit card, candidates need to bring government approved ID proof to the examination centre to get the entry.

Candidates can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their SAMS Odisha CPET 2020 Admit Card

Odisha CPET Admit Card 2020: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of SAMS PG-- samsodisha.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Post Graduate' link

3. Click on the tab that reads, “e-Space”

4. Enter your credentials and login

5. Your Odisha CPET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

