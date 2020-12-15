RRB Recruitment 2020: Indian Railways notifies over 1 lakh vacancies under mega recruitment drive. Details

Image Source : INDIA TV RRB Recruitment 2020: Indian Railways notifies over 1 lakh vacancies under mega recruitment drive

RRB Recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has notified more than 1 lakh vacancies under its mega recruitment drive, beginning today. According to the details, the vacancies have been notified for various departments. To fill up the vacancies, the Indian Railways will conduct a recruitment exam under CEN 03/2019, in three phases from 15 December to 18 December 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

The call letter, exam date and city intimation have already been uploaded on the official websites by the Railway. Candidates appearing for the exam should follow the below mentioned COVID-19 guidelines

It is mandatory to wear a mask

A COVID-19 self-declaration form is required

Social distancing should be maintained

Candidates will be checked for their temperature

On the other hand, The railway recruitment board will conduct the RRB NTPC Exam 2020-21 from 28 December and will continue till March 2021. For which, the admit cards will be allotted to the candidates 4 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

As per a report, around 1.03 lakh candidates have registered against 1663 vacancies of RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories exam while 1.15 crore applicants have applied for 1,03,769 vacancies of RRB NTPC recruitment 2020 for Level 1.

