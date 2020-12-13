Image Source : FILE RRB Recruitment Exam: Important instructions, guidelines for candidates

RRB Recruitment Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to conduct its mega recruitment drive for filling up about 1.4 lakh vacancies maintaining social distancing rules in the examination centres.

The Railway board has announced that it will conduct the recruitment examinations for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), level -1 posts, and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 03/2019 in three phases starting from December 15 for which 2.44 crore applicants have applied.

RRB Recruitment Exam: Guidelines for candidates

Candidates will have to wear masks at the examination centre considering coronavirus guidelines.

Candidates will have to compulsorily produce a COVID-19 self-declaration form at the exam centre.

The temperature of candidates will be checked at the entry gate. Candidates having temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed inside the exam centre.

As there will be mass gathering at the RRB NTPC exam centres, the number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre will be cut down to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude.

The sanitization of exam centres after each shift will be done to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This year, the student's biometric impressions will not be captured at the examination centers.

At the entry gate, RRB NTPC admit card and photo-identity proof will be checked before allowing candidates to enter the exam hall.

RRB Recruitment Exam: Admit card details

Links for downloading e-call letter will be made live four days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. Communication regarding the next phases of recruitment will be released in due course, the statement said.

RRB Recruitment Exam: Key points

RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories exam - December 15 to 18

354 CBT centres identified across the country

1.03 lakh candidates are registered against 1663 vacancies

Links for call letter, exam date and city intimation and mock test activated

RRB NTPC recruitment -35208 vacancies for which 1.26 crore applications have been received

Level -1 posts -- 1,03,769 vacancies for which 1.15 crore applicants have applied

Latest Education News