RRB MI Admit Card 2020 Released: Download RRB MI Recruitment Exam call letter here

RRB MI Admit Card 2020 Released: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories exams on its official website. Candidates can download their RRB MI hall ticket 2020 through the region based official websites of RRB.

RRB MI Admit Card 2020: Date and time

The RRB MI exam is scheduled to be held from December 15 to 18. The shift 1 starts at 10:30 am, shift 2 at 3 pm. For morning shift, the candidates have to report at 9 am, while for the afternoon shift, it is 1:30 pm.

RRB MI Admit Card 2020: How to download

1. Visit the RRB regional websites

2. Click on the download ‘admit card link for isolated and ministerial/ NTPC exam’

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, other details

4. Your RRM MI admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

RRB MI Admit Card 2020: Direct Link

Click here to download RRB MI call letter 2020

