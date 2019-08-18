Image Source : FILE PHOTO RRB JE CBT 2 2019 Notification

RRB JE CBT 2 2019 Notification: Download exam city intimation letter, travel pass, mock link

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released RRB JE exam city intimation letter, travel pass and Mock Link for RRB JE CBT 2 on its official website -- rrb.gov.in. Applicants can visit the official website to download the released document, which they will require before appearing of the RRB JE CBT 2 examination.

Candidates can now view their Exam City, Date, Session, Free Train Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and download RRB CBT 2 E-Call Letter 2019. For this, they will have to log in with their credentials via Registration Number and DOB, through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs.

RRB JE CBT 2 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 28 August to 01 September 2019. RRB CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 will be released on 23 August 2019, four days before the examination. Candidates must know that the RRB CBT 2 Admit Card 2019 is a mandatory document to be taken while entering the examination hall. They will also be required to bring an original valid Photo ID, that can be either Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card or anything

RRB JE 2 Exam 2019 question paper will consist of 150 questions from General Awareness -- carrying 15 marks, Physics and Chemistry -- carrying 15 marks, Basics of Computers and Applications of 10 marks, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control with weightage of 15 marks and Technical Abilities of 100 marks. Candidates who will appear for CBT should note that 21/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Shortlisted Candidates in the CBT 2 will be called for the Document Verification round.

RRB JE CBT 2 id being conducted for the recruitment of 13,487 candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer(JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in Indian Railways.

