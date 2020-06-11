RBSE Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Board releases RBSE 10th admit card, RBSE 12 admit card. Check RBSE datesheet

Image Source : PTI RBSE Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Board releases RBSE 10th admit card, RBSE 12 admit card

RBSE Admit Card: The Rajasthan Board has released the RBSE admit card 2020. Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board Exams should note that the RBSE 10th admit card and RBSE 12th admit card have been released on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the details, schools in Rajasthan have also been advised to download the RBSE 10th admit card and RBSE 12 admit card from the official website and send the same to students.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Rajasthan Board has increased the number of exam centres. The decision has been taken to help students maintain social distancing while writing exams. The board centres have now been increased to 6,201 as against 5,680 earlier.

It is mandatory for all students to carry their RBSE admit card to the exam centres. More than 20 lakh students will be attending the RBSE exams this year.

Students preparing for the Rajasthan Board exams should note that the RBSE 12th exam will be conducted from June 18 to June 30. While the RBSE 10th exam will be held from June 27 to June 30.

RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020:

June 29 - Social Science

June 30 - Maths

RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020:

June 18 - Maths

June 19 - Information Technology and Programming

June 22 - Geography

June 23 - Home Science

June 24 - Painting

June 25 - Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, other languages

June 26 - Sanskrit

June 27 - English Literature

June 29 - Dance, other vocational subjects

June 30 - Psychology

