RBI Assistant 2020: Last day to apply for over 900 job vacancies. Check salary, eligibility criteria

RBI Assistant 2020: Candidates who are interested in jobs with the Reserve Bank of India should note that today is the last date to apply for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020. RBI had notified a total of 926 vacancies for different posts and the Reserve Bank of India will close the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Application Process by the end of today. The notification regarding RBI recruitment was published on December 23, last year. Aspirants should note that the application and selection with the RBI will fetch them jobs with various branches of the Reserve Bank of India, across the country.

If you are willing to apply for job vacancies with the RBI, you must visit the official website and follow the instructions. Candidates are also required to pay the exam fee through online mode. It should also be noted that the fee structure is different for General and SC/ST category candidates.

RBI Assistant 2020: Application Fee

General category candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 450 for application. However, SC/ST/PWD/EXS will pay only RS. 50/-. RBI Assistant Registration Link is also given below for the convenience of the candidates.

RBI Assistant 2020: Dates

Start Date of RBI Assistant Online Registration and Payment of Application Fee – December, 23 2019

Last Date of RBI Assistant Online Registration and submission of Online Fee- January 16, 2020

RBI Assistant Online Preliminary Test (Tentative) Date – February 14 and 15, 2020

RBI Assistant Online Main Test – March 2020

RBI Assistant 2020: Vacancy Details

RBI Assistant 2020: Educational Qualification

Candidates who possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and have secured a minimum of 50 per cent in the aggregate can apply for the vacancies with RBI. Candidates should also have the knowledge of word processing on PC.

RBI Assistant 2020: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for vacancies with RBI, candidates should at least have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC. Also, candidates belonging to the ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.

Candidates applying for the post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.

RBI Assistant 2020: Job Details

RBI Assistant 2020: Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates for various RBI posts will be done through online examinations in two phases. This would be followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Preliminary Examination (Multiple Choice)

Sr. No. Name of Tests

(Objective) No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Time 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes Main Examination (Multiple Choice): Sr. No. Name of Tests

(Objective) No of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Test of Reasoning 40 40 30 minutes 2 Test of English Language 40 40 30 minutes 3 Test of Numerical Ability 40 40 30 minutes 4 Test of General Awareness 40 40 25 minutes 5 Test of Computer Knowledge 40 40 20 minutes Total 200 200 135 minutes

RBI Assistant 2020: Salary

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 14,650/- per month (i.e. ₹ 13,150/- plus two advance increments admissible to Graduates) in the scale of ₹ 13150 – 750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200(6) – 26200 – 1300(2) – 28800 –1480(3) – 33240 – 1750(1) – 34990 (20 years) and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants approximately ₹ 36091/-

RBI Assistant 2020: How to apply for RBI vacancies

Candidates who are interested to apply with the Reserve Bank of India jobs should visit the official website rbi.org.in for the same.