Image Source : PTI PNB SO Recruitment: Over 500 PNB vacancies notified. Check eligibility criteria, salary details

PNB SO Recruitment: A notification for the recruitment at Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been released on the official website of the bank. Aspirants who wish to apply for bank jobs should note that the PNB SO Vacancy has been notified for the post of Specialist Officer (Manager & Senior Manager). As many as 535 vacancies for Manager and Senior Manager posts have been notified on the official website.

PNB SO Vacancy

Interested candidates should note that the vacancies can be applied to from September 8. Candidates should also note that the vacancies can be last filled by September 29, on @pnbindia.in

Manager (Risk) - 160 Posts

Manager (Credit) - 200 Posts

Manager (Treasury) - 30 Posts

Manager (Architect) - 25 Posts

Manager (Civil) - 2 Posts

Manager (Economic) - 10 Posts

Manager ( HR) - 10 Posts

Senior Manager (Risk) - 40 Posts

Senior Manager (Credit) - 50 Posts

PNB SO Eligibility

Manager - Risk- Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate

Manager - Credit-CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.* minimum of 60% in aggregate

Manager - Treasury - MBA-Finance or equivalent from a recognized university/institute/CA/ ICWA/CFA/CAIIB/Diploma in Treasury Management/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate

Manager- Law - Graduate with a degree in law or law graduate, a minimum of 60% in aggregate, who has passed 05 years integrated course from the university recognized by the Govt. of India

Manager - Architect - Bachelor Degree in Architecture from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies

Manager - Civil - B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies

Manager - HR - Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/HR/ HRD/ HRM/ Labour Law with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate

Manager - Economics - Post Graduate Degree in Economics with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate OR equivalent CGPA from the University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies

Senior Manager - Risk - -Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF

Senior Manager - Credit -CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent postgraduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute

PNB SO: Important Dates

Online registration: 8 September

Closing date of online registration: 29 September

Tentative Exam Date: October/November 2020

PNB SO: Age Limit

Manager - 25 to 35 years

Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years

PNB SO Recruitment Salary

Manager - 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950

Senior Manager - 42020 -1310/5-48570- 1460/2-51490

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through online test and/or interview.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Exam Pattern

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Exam will be of 200 Marks for 120 Minutes covering the subjects of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. The above tests except for the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. in English and Hindi. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Online Test. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 29 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWBD category candidates - Rs. 175/-

All others: Rs. 850/-

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage