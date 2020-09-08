PNB SO Recruitment: Over 500 PNB vacancies notified. Check eligibility criteria, salary details

PNB SO Recruitment: A notification for the recruitment at Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been released on the official website of the bank. Aspirants who wish to apply for bank jobs should note that the PNB SO Vacancy has been notified for the post of Specialist Officer (Manager & Senior Manager). As many as 535 vacancies for Manager and Senior Manager posts have been notified on the official website.
PNB SO Vacancy
Interested candidates should note that the vacancies can be applied to from September 8. Candidates should also note that the vacancies can be last filled by September 29, on @pnbindia.in
Manager (Risk) - 160 Posts
Manager (Credit) - 200 Posts
Manager (Treasury) - 30 Posts
Manager (Architect) - 25 Posts
Manager (Civil) - 2 Posts
Manager (Economic) - 10 Posts
Manager ( HR) - 10 Posts
Senior Manager (Risk) - 40 Posts
Senior Manager (Credit) - 50 Posts
PNB SO Eligibility
- Manager - Risk- Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate
- Manager - Credit-CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent post-graduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute.* minimum of 60% in aggregate
- Manager - Treasury - MBA-Finance or equivalent from a recognized university/institute/CA/ ICWA/CFA/CAIIB/Diploma in Treasury Management/ PGPBF minimum of 60% in aggregate
- Manager- Law - Graduate with a degree in law or law graduate, a minimum of 60% in aggregate, who has passed 05 years integrated course from the university recognized by the Govt. of India
- Manager - Architect - Bachelor Degree in Architecture from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies
- Manager - Civil - B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering from a University recognized by Govt. of India/ Approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies
- Manager - HR - Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/HR/ HRD/ HRM/ Labour Law with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate
- Manager - Economics - Post Graduate Degree in Economics with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate OR equivalent CGPA from the University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies
- Senior Manager - Risk - -Bachelor/Masters in Math/ Statistics/ Economics/ or FRM/ PRM/ DTIRM/ MBA (Finance)*/ CA/ ICWA/ CFA/ PGPBF
- Senior Manager - Credit -CA/ICWA/MBA or PGDM or equivalent postgraduation degree/diploma from any AICTE approved institute
PNB SO: Important Dates
- Online registration: 8 September
- Closing date of online registration: 29 September
- Tentative Exam Date: October/November 2020
PNB SO: Age Limit
Manager - 25 to 35 years
Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years
PNB SO Recruitment Salary
Manager - 31705-1145/1-32850- 1310/10-45950
Senior Manager - 42020 -1310/5-48570- 1460/2-51490
PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
Selection will be through online test and/or interview.
PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Exam Pattern
PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Exam will be of 200 Marks for 120 Minutes covering the subjects of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. The above tests except for the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. in English and Hindi. There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Online Test. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.
How to apply for PNB SO Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 29 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
PNB SO Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
SC/ST/PWBD category candidates - Rs. 175/-
All others: Rs. 850/-