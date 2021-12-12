Follow us on Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR Odisha CM Patnaik distributes 1403 job placement letters from 18 companies to ITI Berhampur students

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today (December 12), handed over 1403 job placement letters from 18 India Inc companies to selected students of Industrial Training Institute, Berhampur at a function here. These include 154 female students of the institute, who have passed out after completing their training courses.

The Placement Week was organized from December 1 to 8 by Odisha Government in collaboration with ITI, Berhampur.

Among the major India Inc companies that took part in the Placement Week include Maruti Suzuki Ltd from Gujarat, Yokohama Tyres from Gujarat, Tata Advanced Systems, Hyderabad, Hero Moto Corp, Rajasthan, Piaggio, Pune, Kitex Garments, Kerala, Lava International Ltd, Noida, TVS Sundaram Auto Components, Chennai, MRF Tyres, Gujarat, Jubilant Foodworks, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Freudenberg NOK, Chennai, Viraj Profiles Ltd, Mumbai and Rising Stars Mobile India, Andhra Pradesh.

The selected students were delighted on receiving the placement offers from the Chief Minister. Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, principal, ITI, Berhampur, said, this was the first time any ITI in India organized a Placement Week on such a large scale. He said, it was an honour for ITI Berhampur, which has secured 12th rank in All India grading of ITIs by the Centre. Skilled technical hands trained by this institute are attracting industries from all parts of India, he said.

