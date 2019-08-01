NTPC Recruitment 2019: Latest opening for various posts. Apply now at ntpccareers.net

Image Source : FILE PHOTO NTPC Recruitment 2019

NTPC Recruitment 2019 | India's largest energy conglomerate, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited or NTPC Ltd. has invited applicants for recruitment of Diploma Engineers, ITI pass-outs and Graduates for NTPC Lara, Raigarh District, Chhattisgarh. The recruitment is being done for 79 posts. Here are the details about eligibility, education qualification, age limit, selection procedure, important dates, etc. For details, the aspirants can visit the official website of NTPC Ltd -- ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Recruitment 2019 | Name and Number of the posts:

Image Source : OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION NTPC Recruitment 2019

NTPC Recruitment 2019 | Age Limit:

For ITI Trainees/Assistant (General) trainees/Lab Assistant (Chemistry Trainees the upper age limit is 37 years as on the last date of the application.

For Diploma Trainees the upper age limit is 35 years as on the last date of the application.

The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC / ST candidates, 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates. It is relaxed by 10 years by PwBD-General, 13 years for PwBD-OBC(NCL) and 15 years for PwBD-SC/ST candidates.

NTPC Recruitment 2019 | Education Qualification:

Image Source : OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION NTPC Recruitment 2019

NTPC Recruitment 2019 | Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written / Skill Tests which will be conducted in two stages. Bilingual question papers will be given to the candidates. They will have to give their choice for appearing in Hindi or English.

NTPC Recruitment 2019 | Last Date for the application:

The last date for submitting the applications for NTPC recruitment 2019 is August 31.

NTPC Recruitment 2019 | How to apply:

The aspirants can apply for the above-mentioned posts through online registration system of NTPC only. For that they will have to visit the website -- ntccareers.net with valid e-mail ID.