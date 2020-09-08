Image Source : SCREENGRAB NEET SS Admit Card 2020: NBA to release NEET SS 2020 hall ticket today. Check details

NEET SS Admit Card 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2020 today (September 8). Once released, the candidates will be able to download their NEET SS Admit Card 2020 through NBE's official website - nbe.edu.in.

“The admit cards for NEET SS 2020 shall be live on 8th September 2020,” reads the NBE's official notification.

NEET SS Admit Card 2020: How To Download

1. Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

2. Click on ‘NEET-SS'

3. Login to the applicant portal with user ID and password

4. Your NEET SS 2020 admit card will display on the screen

5. Download it and take a print out for future reference

The NBE will conduct the NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage