NEET PG 2021: Admit Card to be released on April 12. Check details

NEET PG Admit Card 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET PG 2021 admit card on April 12. Once released, candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2021 examination will be able to download NEET PG hall tickets through the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

"The Board shall make admit cards live on the website on April 12. However, those, who will be found ineligible before conduct of NEET PG 2021 examination (scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5:30 pm on April 18, 2021), shall not receive admit cards. Meanwhile, the NEET PG 2021 results is scheduled to be declared on May 31, 2021," the board said.

According to the NBE, the Board will inform candidates through SMSes and emails regarding the online availability of the admit card on NBE website.

NEET PG Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the link, "NEET PG 2021"

3. Click on the link, "NEET PG admit card 2021"

4. Enter all the required details and click on submit

5. Your NEET PG Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

The NBE will conduct the NEET PG 2021 examination on April 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The result of the NEET PG 2021 examination is scheduled to be announced on May 31, 2021.

