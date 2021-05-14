Friday, May 14, 2021
     
MPBSE Class 10 board exams cancelled, results based on internal assessment

The dates of class 12 exams will be announced later depending on the improving COVID situations in the state.

Bhopal Published on: May 14, 2021 21:44 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 exams due to worsening Covid-19 situations in the state. 

The dates of class 12 exams will be announced later depending on the improving COVID-19 situations in the state.

The class 10 students will be awarded marks on the basis of their internal assignments. 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said to news agency ANI, "Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation.  Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come. Board exams for students of class 12 have been postponed. Exams will be held when the situation improves."

