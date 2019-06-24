Image Source : PTI MHT CET Counselling 2019

MHT CET Counselling 2019 begins today: Get direct link to register for the process

As per the official press release by the Maharashtra State CET Cell the counselling process of MHT CET 2019 has begun today at the official website -- mahacet.org . The counselling will held only through SAAR portal. The candidates who had cleared the MHT CET Exam 2019 will have to visit the site -- mahacet.org to register for the counselling process. The MHT CET Result 2019 was announced on June 4 across 36 districts of the state.

MHT CET Counselling 2019 is being held for admission to professional technical undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Hotel Management & Catering Technology. As many as 4,13,284 candidates registered, 3,92,354 had appeared for the exam this year.

About MHT CET Counselling 2019 online:

During the MHT CET Counselling 2019 process, candidates will have to go through several steps including online counselling, document verification, choice filling and seat allotment.

Here's how to register for MHT CET Counselling 2019 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website / SAAR Portal -- mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link Online Registration for Counselling

Step 3: Fill up your required details in form

Step 4: Upload the documents mentioned in form

Step 5: Pay the requisite fee as required