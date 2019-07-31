Latest government jobs 2019: Here are the latest vacancies in AP Grama Sachivalayam, Navy, SAIL and more

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Latest Government Jobs 2019

Latest Government Jobs 2019 | If you are a government job aspirant and want to apply for various notifications, we give you the list of openings in various state and central government jobs for several posts across a number of departments. Indian Navy, UPPSC, AP Grama Sachivalayam, BTSC Bihar are inviting candidates for various posts.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh government has invited applications for 160000 posts in AP Grama Sachivalayam. The recruitment process has already commenced on July 27. Panchayat, VRO, Gopalmitra Livestock Assistant, Livestock Assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Gramin Engineering, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Assistant and Digital Assistant are some of the posts for which the vacancies have been notified. For more details and application, aspirants can visit the website -- gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in.

BTSC, Bihar Recruitment 2019: The Bihar Technical Service Commission has invited applications for 9299 posts of Tutor Staff Nurse Grade 'A'. Aspirants can visit the official website -- btsc.bih.nic.in for more details and application. The last date for the application is August 26.

Indian Navy Jobs 2019: There are openings in the Indian Navy for posts like Chef, Stewart and Hygienist. Aspirants can visit the official website of Indian Navy for more details and updates. The last date to apply for the posts is August 1.

Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL Recruitment 2019: Applications are invited for Executive and non-Executive posts in the SAIL. Candidates can visit the official website -- sail.co.in or sailcareers.com to apply for the posts before 31.07.2019. The selected candidates will be posted to Rourkela. The selection process will comprise of a Written Examination and Screen Test or Trade Test.

Social Welfare Department, Bihar: 3034 posts for woman are vacant in the ICDS, Bihar. The eligible candidates will be recruited on contractual basis. The last date for the application is August 5. Graduates in Sociology, Social Work, Home Science, Psychology, Pediatrics and Nutrition with a minimum 45 per cent will be given preference.

National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT: The recruitment for 179 vacant posts is open till September 6. Post Graduates in the respective trades can apply for the post by visiting the website -- nift.ac.in.