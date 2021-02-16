Karnataka School Education Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 3,473 Guest Teachers. Here's how to apply online

Image Source : PTI Karnataka School Education Recruitment 2021

Karnataka School Education Recruitment 2021: The School Education Department, Karnataka has invited applications for the recruitment of Guest Teachers through an online official notification on its website -- schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website. The steps to apply for the recruitment drive have been given below.

The online application for Karnataka School Guest Teachers recruitment started on February 10. The candidates can apply on or before February 25.

Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: District-wise vacancy details

S. No. District Vacancies 1 Bangalore 430 2 Mysore 808 3 Belagavi 982 4 Kalaburagi/ Gulbarga 1253 Total 3473

Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

For candidates from the General and Unreserved category, the age limit is 35 Years. While SC/ST candidates have upper age limit relaxation for 5 years and for OBC candidates the upper age limit relaxation is for 3 years.

Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: How to apply online?

Step 1: Visit the School Education Department's official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: "Register" online and then log in to apply online.

Step 3: Fill in your details and upload scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Submit the application form carefully.

