JoSAA Counselling 2019: Round 1 seat allotment list released; here's how to check on josaa.nic.in

Image Source : PTI JoSAA Counselling 2019: Round 1 seat allotment list released

The round 1 seat allotment result has been released online by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced and those who have applied for the counselling process can visit the official website josaa.nic.in to check their result.

JoSAA Counselling 2019: How to check round 1 seat allotment list

1. Visit the official website josaa.nic.in

2. Enter the JEE Main application number, password and security pin

3. The seat allotment list will be displayed on your screen

Alternatively, candidates can also refer to the below-mentioned link to check their JoSSA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

JoSAA Round 1 seat allotment results: Admissions

# Candidates whose names appear in the JoSAA Round 1 seat allotment results will be required to confirm their admissions to the IIT’s, NIT’s, IIEST, IIIT’s and other GFTI’s which have been allotted to them.

# The qualified candidates will also be required to appear for the document verification and acceptance of seat process by reporting to the centres from June 28 to July 2, 2019, between 10 AM to 5 PM.

# The list of filled seats and the availability status will be displayed on the website on July 3.

# The list for 2nd round of seat allotment will be released on July 3 by 5 pm.

# The qualifying candidates will be required to report to the centres along with all the documents required to be submitted. Students should carry their original documents along with their copies.

JoSAA Round 1 seat allotment results: Documents required

# Three passport size photographs

# Class 12 marksheet

# Provisional seat allotment letter

# Undertaking by the candidate

# Proof of seat acceptance fee payment

# Photo identity card or Class XII admit card

# Admit card of JEE (Main) 2019

# Scorecard of JEE (Main)

# Class X mark sheet (for date of birth proof)

# Class XII (or equivalent) board mark sheet

# Pass certificate (if available)