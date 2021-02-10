Image Source : INDIA TV JEE main admit card 2021 for February session to be released soon. Know when, where and how to download

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 admit card soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the notice issued by NTA, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card 2021 in the second week of February.

Soon after the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the website.

The official notice on the site says that the exams will be conducted during the 23, 24, 25, and 26 February. However, students are advised to keep a eye on the site for the latest updates.

The second session will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

Steps how to download JEE Main 2021 admit card:

1. Visit the official site at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2021 admit card link

3. A new tab will open, fill in all the login credentials.

4. In a few minutes, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Click on download option

6. You can also save a hard copy by printing it

