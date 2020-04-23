Image Source : FILE India Post Recruitment 2020: Over 3,900 vacancies for GDS, 10th pass apply. Check last date, eligibility

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post is inviting applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle. Candidates who are interested to apply for vacancies with India Post should visit the official website appost.in. The Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle is conducting this recruitment drive for a total of 3,951 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies. Selected candidates will be posted as Branch Post Master (BPM), Asst Branch PostMasater (ABPM) or Dak Sevak.

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the UP Postal Circle has extended the application period for GDS recruitment 2020. As per the latest update, the candidates can apply for the UP Postal Circle GDS till May 7, 2020. Earlier, the last date to submit UP Postal Circle GDS recruitment application was April 22.

What is the eligibility criteria for India Post Recruitment

To apply for the various vacancies with India Post, candidates should have passed Class 10 and he/she should know the local language of the area applied for.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

(Age relaxation is admissible as per rules)

How to apply for jobs with India Post

Candidates who are willing to make a career with India Post should visit the official website appost.in to apply. The page link to apply is given below

