Over 10,000 vacancies open with India Post, 10th pass apply. Check last date, eligibility criteria here

India Post Recruitment 2019 invites over 10,000 applications for Matric pass

India Post Recruitment 2019 | India Post is inviting applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab. Candidates who are interested to apply for vacancies with India Post should visit the official website appost.in. Indian Post began accepting applications for the 10,066 vacancies since August 5, 2019.

What is the last date to apply for India Post Recruitment

Interested candidates should note that the last day to apply for jobs with India Post is September 4, 2019.

What is the eligibility criteria for India Post Recruitment

To apply for the various vacancies with India Post, candidates should have passed Class 10 with minimum passing marks in English and Maths.

How to apply for jobs with India Post

Candidates who are willing to make a career with India Post should visit the official website appost.in to apply. The page link to apply is given below

Apply For India Post Vacancies Here

Vacancies with India Post

There are a total of 10,066 job vacancies with India Post. State-wise division of vacancies is given below

Assam - 919 posts

Bihar - 1063 posts

Gujarat - 2510 posts

Karnataka - 2637 posts

Kerala - 2086 posts

Punjab - 851 posts

What is the necessary educational qualification for India Post Recruitment

To apply for job vacancies with India Post, candidates should have a pass certificate of their 10th Standard. In addition, the candidates should have achieved standard passing marks in English and Mathematics. The 10th pass certificate should be from any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India, which can be approved for Gramin Dak Sevaks.

What is the age limit to apply for India Post Recruitment

Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak with India Post should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

What is the selection procedure for India Post Recruitment

Selection for job vacancies with India Post will be done on the basis of a merit list