Image Source : FILE IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 released. Here's how to download Specialist Officer Prelims call letter

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 today (December 9). Candidates who have applied for the IBPS Specialist Officers (IBPS SO) Recruitment examination can download the hall tickets using their registration number and password from the official website-- ibps.in.

IBPS SO Exam will be held between December 26 and 27.

The IBPS SO recruitment examination will be conducted for the posts of IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- ibps.in

2. Click on the link, ‘IBPS SO admit cards’

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Enter all the required details and click on submit

5. The IBPS SO Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the preliminary and main examinations.

IBPS SO Admit Card 2021: Exam pattern

The IBPS preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours with 150 questions and a total score of 125 marks. The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi.

Latest Education News