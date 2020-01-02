IBPS Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for various posts; salary upto Rs 80,000. Check details

Image Source : PTI IBPS Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for various posts

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of Analyst Programmer and Deputy General Manager. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts should submit their forms in the prescribed format before the last date.

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

Candidates should note that the last date to submit online application registration for IBPS Analyst Programmer Windows Recruitment 2020 is January 24, 2020. Also, the last date to submit applications for IBPS DGM Recruitment 2020 is January 15, 2020.

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Details on vacancy

Applications invited for Analyst Programmer and DGM Posts. Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website www.ibps.in. The job location would be Mumbai. Candidates should be graduate or postgraduate to apply for the vacancies with IBPS.

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Other vacancies

Analyst Programmer (Windows) – 1 Post

Deputy General Manager - 1 Post

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

For Analyst Programmer (Windows) – Candidate should be B.E./B.Tech/MCA Passed from a recognized University

For Deputy General Manager - Degree in any discipline, preferably Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in HR or Personnel

For Management/Administration from a recognized University/Institute of

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

For Analyst Programmer (Windows) – The candidate should be between 21 to 35 years of age

For Deputy General Manager – The candidate should be 62 years of age

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Salary

Analyst Programmer (Windows) – Basic Pay – Rs. 35,400; Emolument at the beginning of the scale – Rs. 54,126

Deputy General Manager – Rs. 80,000/-

How to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for IBPS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the IBPS official notification PDF for more details.