IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: NEW NOTIFICATION out! Check important dates, eligibility, how to apply online

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 on ibps.in. The Common Recruitment process for recruitment of clerk notification was released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Those interested should go through the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 notification and apply at the earliest. We will also provide you with the direct link to IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019.

Step 1: Visit official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on 'Common Recruitment process for Recruitment of clerk notification registration'

Step 3: New window will open, click on Register

Step 4: Fill all required details in application form

Step 5: Download and take a printout

BPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online registration start date: September 17, 2019

Last date to apply online: October 9, 2019

Payment of Application fees: September 17-October 9, 2019

Call letters for pre-exam training: November 2019

Pre-exam training: November 25-November 30

Call letters for preliminary exam: November 2019

Preliminary exam: December 7, December 8, December 14, December 21

Preliminary exam result: December 2019/January 2020

IBPS Main exam: January 1, 2020

Provisional allotment: April 2020

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification/age criteria

The candidate is expected to have a degree (graduation) in any discipline from a university recognised by the Govt of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Candidates should also have operating and working knowledge in computer systems.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: CLICK HERE FOR DIRECT LINK