IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: NEW NOTIFICATION out! Check important dates, eligibility, how to apply online

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: NEW NOTIFICATION out! Check important dates, eligibility, how to apply onlineIBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 on ibps.in. The Common Recruitment process for recruitment of clerk notification was released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Those interested should go through the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 notification and apply at the earliest. We will also provide you with the direct link to IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019.
Step 1: Visit official website ibps.in
Step 2: Click on 'Common Recruitment process for Recruitment of clerk notification registration'
Step 3: New window will open, click on Register
Step 4: Fill all required details in application form
Step 5: Download and take a printout
BPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Important dates
Online registration start date: September 17, 2019
Last date to apply online: October 9, 2019
Payment of Application fees: September 17-October 9, 2019
Call letters for pre-exam training: November 2019
Pre-exam training: November 25-November 30
Call letters for preliminary exam: November 2019
Preliminary exam: December 7, December 8, December 14, December 21
Preliminary exam result: December 2019/January 2020
IBPS Main exam: January 1, 2020
Provisional allotment: April 2020
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification/age criteria
The candidate is expected to have a degree (graduation) in any discipline from a university recognised by the Govt of India or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government. Candidates should also have operating and working knowledge in computer systems.
