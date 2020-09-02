IBPS Clerk 2020 notification released. Check vacancies, eleigibility criteria, other details

Image Source : PTI IBPS Clerk 2020 notification released

IBPS Clerk 2020: Recruitment notification for the post of clerk has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS). Aspirants should note that the notification has been released on the official website, for the IBPS Clerk Registration, which is set to begin today (September 2). Candidates interested to apply for the IBPS Clerk jobs through Common Recruitment Process (CRP) should visit the official website to access the notification.

Shortlisted applicants will be called for IBPS Clerk 2020 Exam which is scheduled for December 5, 12 and 13, 2020. Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam which is scheduled on 24 January 2021.

The recruitment will be done to fill up 1557 the vacancies across the country in various banks such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

Aspirants should know that the banks have invited online application through Common Recruitment Process (CRP), on the official website www.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk 2020: Important Dates

Online application on website - Sept 1

Last date for online application - Sept 23

Call letters for pre-exam training - Nov 17

Pre-exam training - Nov 23 to Nov 28

IBPS Clerk call letters for pre-online exam - Nov 18

IBPS Clerk pre-online exam - Dec 5, 12, 13

Online exam result - Dec 31

Download of IBPS Clerk Mains call letter: Jan 12, 2021

IBPS Mains online exam - Jan 24, 2021

Provisional Allotment - April 1, 2021

IBPS Clerk 2020: Vacancies

There are 1,557 vacancies for the post of clerk. State-wise vacancy details are given below

Andhra Pradesh - 10

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 16

Bihar - 76

Chandigarh - 6

Chhattisgarh - 7

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 4

Delhi (NCT) - 67

Goa - 17

Gujarat 119

Haryana - 35

HP - 40

Jammu & Kashmir - 5

Jharkhand - 55

Karnataka - 29

Kerala - 32

Lakshadweep - 2

MP- 75

Maharashtra - 334

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 1

Mizoram - 1

Nagaland - 5

Odisha - 43

Puducherry - 3

Punjab - 136

Rajasthan - 48

Sikkim - 1

Tamil Nadu - 77

Telangana -20

Tripura - 11

UP - 136

Uttarakhand - 18

West Bengal - 125

IBPS Clerk 2020: Eligibility Criteria

A graduation degree in any discipline from a university, recognised by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central government

The candidate must possess a valid marksheet/degree certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute

IBPS Clerk 2020: Age Limit

Candidates who wish to apply for IBPS jobs should be in between 20 to 28 years of age

IBPS Clerk 2020: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be based a CRP Online exam which will be conducted in two phases i.e. Phase 1 - Computer-based Preliminary Objective Type Test (100 marks) and Phase – 2 Computer-based Mains exam (200 Marks) followed by an interview round. Final selection will be on the basis of IBPS Clerk Mains and IBPS Clerk interview

IBPS Clerk 2020: Application Fee

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates

Rs. 600 /- for all others

