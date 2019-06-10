I&B Ministry Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply today; check selection process, eligibility criteria

Image Source : PTI I&B Ministry Recruitment 2019

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is inviting applications for contract personnel posts to work in Publication Division for Employment News. According to a notification released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Recruitment 2019, the candidates who wish to apply for the post should send their applications latest by 4 pm on Monday (June 10, 2019).

How to apply for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Recruitment 2019

Candidates who wish to apply for the contract personnel posts are advised to send their applications in a prescribed format. The format can be downloaded from the official website of the ministry - mib.gov.in

Candidates should note that the recruitment to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is an offline procedure, so the applications, along with other necessary documents should be sent to Deputy Director (Admn), Room No.778, Soochna Bhavan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110003.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Recruitment 2019 vacancy

Before sending applications, candidates should go through the below-mentioned vacancy details

Contract Personnel – 5 posts

Accountant (Advt) – 1 post

Sales Representative (Advt) – 1 post

Circulation cum Advt. Manager – 1 post

Sales Assistant (Advt) – 1 post

Accounts Officer – 1 post

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Recruitment 2019

For Accountant (Advt) - Candidates should have a B.Com degree with 55% marks and a minimum of 2 years experience the relevant field.

For Sales Representative (Advt) - Candidates should be graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks and two years experience in the relevant field.

For Circulation cum Advt. Manager - Candidates should be MBA in Marketing / Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism with 55% marks with years of experience in a relevant field

For Sales Assistant (Advt) – Candidates should be graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks

For Accounts Officer – Qualified Chartered Accountant / Company Secretary or B.Com. with a minimum of 55% marks with 4 years experience in a relevant field

Selection procedure of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Recruitment 2019

Candidates who apply for the contract personnel posts will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview being organized by the selection body.