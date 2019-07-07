First Seat Allotment Result for UP NEET 2019 Counselling released. Here's how to check on upneet.gov.in

Image Source : PTI First Seat Allotment Result for UP NEET 2019 Counselling released

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training U.P. (UPGDME) has released the first seat allotment round results for the UP NEET 2019 Counselling.

Candidates who have been selected can download their allotment letters from the official website upneet.gov.in. Students should note that the admission formalities need to be completed by July 12, 2019.

How to check UP NEET 2019 First Round Seat Allotment Results

1. Visit the official website upneet.gov.in

2. Click on 'UP NEET 2019 Seat Allotment Results'

3. Enter the required details

4. Click on submit

5. Your UP NEET 2019 Seat Allotment Results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

NEET UG Counselling 2019

More than 90,000 students were included in the NEET UG Counselling 2019 Merit List.

Who was the topper of UP NEET 2019?

Nalin Khandelwal was the topper of the UP NEET 2019, who is also the NEET 2019 All India Topper. The second rank in the UP NEET 2019 was obtained by Anurag Gautam who's scored 39th Rank at the All India Level.

UP NEET 2019: Second allotment list

The second allotment list will be released by UP NEET 2019 authorities on the basis of the first allotment list are concluded.