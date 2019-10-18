EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 released. Here is direct link to download hall ticket 

EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 released

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO has released the EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 on its official website -- epfindia.gov.in. The EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 is the official call letter for the Phase-II (Main) examination for the post of Assistant (Assistant Section Officer). So the candidates who had cleared the EPFO Assistant Prelims examination and Phase-I examination can download the hall tickets for EPFO Assistant Mains 2019, by visiting the official website. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article, to get easy access to the EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 page.

The candidates can download the EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 from October 18 to November 7. The EPFO Assistant Mains 2019 examination is scheduled to be held on November 7.

EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 | How to download hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO -- epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on "Miscellaneous" tab on the home page.

Step 3: Click on "Recruitment" option.

Step 4: In the new tab, click on “Information Handout and call letter for EPFO - Assistant (A.S.O) Phase-II Examination - 07/11/2019 (CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD)"

Step 5: Enter your Registration Number along with Password in the given slot.

Step 6: Download your EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019

EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 | About

EPFO Assistant Mains Exam will consists of two parts. The first one will have 150 multiple choice questions on Reasoning/ Intelligence, General/ Economy/ Financial Awareness, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude, while the second part will have 153 descriptive type questions such as letter writing, comprehension on English Language with emphasis. Descriptive paper will be conducted online.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, the one-fourth mark will be deducted after the completion of the online objective test.

Direct link to EPFO Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019