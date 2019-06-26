DRDO recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for new 351 vacancies; check eligibility criteria, registration fee

Image Source : PTI Last day to apply for DRDO recruitment 2019

A notification regarding vacancies for 351 Technician A posts was released by the Defence Development Research Organisation (DRDO). Candidates who are interested to apply should note that today is the last date to apply for the posts. For details, candidates may visit the official website www.drdo.gov.in.

Interested candidates should ensure that they have the required educational qualifications and experience to apply for these jobs.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are interested to apply should be at least Class 10 pass out. They should hold a certificate from any recognised ITI in related disciplines.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

1. Visit the official website drdo.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'DRDO recruitment'

3. A new page will open

4. Click on 'CEPTAM-09 Tech A'

5. Click on 'online application'

6. Click on 'new registration'

7. Fill in the required details

8. Enter submit

9. Log in with your registration number

10. Fill the form and upload the required documents

11. Make payment

DRDO recruitment 2019: Registration Fee

Candidates who wish to apply with the DRDO will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Selection

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based (CBT) and other parameters.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Exam

Candidates should note that the selection for Technician posts will consist of Tier 1 and Tier 2 exam. The Tier 1 will be CBT and Tier 2 will be Trade Test. Tier 2 examination is qualifying in nature. Tier 1 exam will have 50 questions and the total marks are 150. The time duration of the examination is 120 minutes. The dates for Tier 1 and Tier 2exams will be announced on the website soon after the registration dates come to an end.