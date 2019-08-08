DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019 notifies 290 job vacancies. Check details here

290 job vacancies with DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019: DRDO Recruitment and Assessment Center is inviting applications for 290 posts. Interested candidates should note that the vacancies are open for the post of Scientist B, Executive Engineer. Engineering students who are looking for government jobs should visit the official website rac.gov.in for details. Application forms under the DRDO RAC Recruitment 2019 will be accepted from 10th August, 2019.

Candidates who are seeking jobs with DRDO should wait for the official notification regarding DRDO jobs on Employment News. The recruitment in the disciplines mentioned in RAC Recruitment 2019 will be based on valid GATE score, a Descriptive Examination followed by Personal Interview.

What is the last date to apply for DRDO jobs

Applications for DRDO RAC Jobs 2019 will close on 31st August, 2019.

DRDO RAC Vacancies

Electronics and Comm. Engineering - 78

Mechanical Engineering - 59

Computer Science and Engineering - 46

Based on GATE 2017/2018/2019

Chemical Engineering - 04

Chemistry - 05

Physics - 03

Electrical Engineering - 12

Aeronautical Engineering - 14

Mathematics - 03

Metallurgy - 12

Material Science - 01

Civil Engineering - 08

Geology - 01

Instrumentation Engineering - 01

Textile Engineering - 01

Production/ Industrial Production Engineering - 01

Food Science - 01

Eligibility criteria for DRDO RAC Jobs

Electronics & Comm. Engineering:

# At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent. # Applicants must also fulfill ONE of the following additional requirements:

GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Electronics and Communication Engineering. 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or National Institute of Technology (NIT). However, this option is not applicable for GAETEC posts.

Mechanical Engineering:

# At least First Class (condition of First Class does not apply to DST posts) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

# Applicants must also fulfill ONE of the following additional requirements: GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Mechanical 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an IIT or NIT. However, this option is not applicable for GAETEC posts.

Computer Science & Engineering:

# At least First Class (condition of First Class does not apply to DST posts) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Computer Science & Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

# Applicants must also fulfill ONE of the additional requirements- GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology [Paper code : CS] 80% aggregate marks in EQ degree, if done from an IIT or NIT.

Chemical Engineering:

# At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Chemical Engineering from a recognized university or equivalent.

# GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Chemical Engineering.

Chemistry:

# At least First Class (condition of First class does not apply to DST posts) Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized university or equivalent.

# GATE Qualification: Valid GATE score in Chemistry

DRDO RAC Jobs salary

Level‐10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (₹56,100)

How to Apply for DRDO RAC Jobs

Interested candidates should visit the official website rac.gov.in and apply for the job posting before the closing date.