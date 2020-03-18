DDA Recruitment 2020: Over 600 new jobs notified for Group A, B and C posts, 12th pass apply

DDA Recruitment 2020: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited application for the recruitment of various Group A, B and C posts,media reports claimed. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts should visit the official website of DDA to know each and every detail about eligibility criteria required for the post.
As per media reports, DDA has notified 629 vacancies for the post of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Planning Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Patwari, Mali and others in various departments at dda.org.in.
However, there is no official notification at the official website regarding the release of the notification. There are possibilities that DDA could either increase or decrease the vacancies as per the vacant seats.
DDA Recruitment 2020: Vacancies
Section Officer (Garden) – 48 Posts
Patwari – 44 Posts
Junior Secretariat Assistant – 292 Posts
Mali – 100 Posts
Surveyor – 11 Posts
Stenographer Gr.- D – 100 Posts
Assistant Accountants Officer – 11 Posts
Architectural Officer – 8 Posts
Deputy Director (System) – 2 Posts
Deputy Director (Planning) – 5 Posts
Assistant Director (System) – 2 Posts
Assistant Director (Planning) – 5 Posts
Planning Assistant – 1 Post
DDA Recruitment 2020 | Eligibility Criteria
DDA Recruitment 2020: Education Qualification
Candidates who have qualified class 12 and graduation are eligible to apply for the post.
DDA Recruitment 2020: Application Fee
As per media reports, the application fee for the DDA vacancies is Rs 500.
DDA Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply
As per the expectations, the application window for DDA Recruitment will be active on March 23 and candidates can apply till 22 April 2020.