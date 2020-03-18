Image Source : FILE DDA Recruitment 2020: Over 600 new jobs notified for Group A, B and C posts, 12th pass apply

DDA Recruitment 2020: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited application for the recruitment of various Group A, B and C posts,media reports claimed. Candidates who are interested to apply for the mentioned posts should visit the official website of DDA to know each and every detail about eligibility criteria required for the post.

As per media reports, DDA has notified 629 vacancies for the post of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Planning Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Patwari, Mali and others in various departments at dda.org.in.

However, there is no official notification at the official website regarding the release of the notification. There are possibilities that DDA could either increase or decrease the vacancies as per the vacant seats.

DDA Recruitment 2020: Vacancies

Section Officer (Garden) – 48 Posts

Patwari – 44 Posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant – 292 Posts

Mali – 100 Posts

Surveyor – 11 Posts

Stenographer Gr.- D – 100 Posts

Assistant Accountants Officer – 11 Posts

Architectural Officer – 8 Posts

Deputy Director (System) – 2 Posts

Deputy Director (Planning) – 5 Posts

Assistant Director (System) – 2 Posts

Assistant Director (Planning) – 5 Posts

Planning Assistant – 1 Post

DDA Recruitment 2020 | Eligibility Criteria

DDA Recruitment 2020: Education Qualification

Candidates who have qualified class 12 and graduation are eligible to apply for the post.

DDA Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

As per media reports, the application fee for the DDA vacancies is Rs 500.

DDA Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply

As per the expectations, the application window for DDA Recruitment will be active on March 23 and candidates can apply till 22 April 2020.