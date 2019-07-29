Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019 to be released today. Here's how to check on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019 to be released today

Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019: The Bihar Engineering Merit List 2019 will be released today. Candidates should note that Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019 will be announced for admission to B.Tech and B.E courses that are offered by colleges in the state. According to an official notification, the UGEAC Merit List was to be released on 23rd July 2019, however, due to some issues, the same was delayed and now will be published today.

The UGEAC Counselling Result 2019 will be published on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, in the form of a Bihar Engineering Merit List and will contain names of the candidates selected for admission.

How to check Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019

1. Visit the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on UGEAC 2019

3. Click on UGEAC Merit List 2019

4. Enter the required details

5. Your Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the merit list and take a print for future reference

Counselling schedule for Bihar UGEAC

Once the Bihar UGEAC Merit List 2019 is announced, the BCECEB Board will also announce the counselling schedule for all the rounds. Based on the merit lists, the qualifying students will be called in for the counselling process.

Admission process for Bihar UGEAC

Candidates will be offered admission to B.Tech./BE courses at 38 State Engineering Universities and Exalt College of Engineering and Technology (Private), Vaishali, Bihar based on their position in the merit list.

Online registration for Bihar UGEAC

Candidates should note that the online registration process for Bihar UGEAC had commenced on July 15. The online registration process is for those candidates who had qualified JEE Mains.