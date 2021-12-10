Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 released: Direct link, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 released

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 released: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 for the Preliminary examination. Candidates can download the SI and Sergeant admit card through the official website-- bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC SI Prelims examination will be conducted on December 12 in two shifts.

Candidates would need their registration number and password to download the Bihar Police SI admit card.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website-- bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link 'BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021' Enter the login details and click on submit Your Bihar Police SI Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take its printout for further need.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Click here to download BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021

