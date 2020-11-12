Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Over 8,000 vacancies notified. Check eligibility, salary details

Thursday, November 12, 2020
     
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: A notification for the recruitment of constable post has been notified by the Central Selection Board of Constable.

New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2020 14:25 IST
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Vacancies notified

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: A notification for the recruitment of constable post has been notified by the Central Selection Board of Constable. Those interested to apply should note that there are a total of 8,415 vacancies available under various departments of Bihar Police. Bihar Constable Registration, which will begin from tomorrow (November 13), will accept applications through online mode. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply to CSBC Constable Recruitment on or before 14 December 2020.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Eligibility

It is to be noted that candidates who are 12th class passed from recognized Board/Madrasa Board are eligible to apply for Bihar Police Constable Jobs 2020. 

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Candidates in between the age group of 18 to 25 years can apply

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Dates to Remember 

Starting Date of Online Application - 13 November 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 14 December 2020
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020-21 Date - to be released
Bihar Police Constable Exam Date - to be released

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Vacancies

Constable – 8415 Posts
General - 3489
EWS - 842
SC - 1307
ST - 82
Extremely Backward/OBC - 1470
BC - 980
BC (Female) - 245

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Selection Procedure

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam, physical exam and medical exam.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern

There will be 100 MCQs of 10+2 Level. The total marks of the exam are 100. Candidates have to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to qualify in the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Syllabus

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Physical Eligibility

 

Category

Height

Gen/BC

Minimum 165 cms

EBC

Minimum 162 cms

SC/ST

Minimum 160 cms

Female (All)

Minimum 155 cms

Category (Male)

Chest Expanded

Chest Unexpanded

Gen/BC/EBC

Min – 86 cms

Min – 81  cms

SC/ST

Min – 79 cms

Min – 84 cms

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Physical Test Details

Running- 50 marks
Shortput- 25 marks
Long Jump- 25 marks

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website of CSBC Bihar - csbc.bih.nic.in and apply on the same in between November 13 to December 14, 2020.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Official Notification 

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

General/OBC/BC/EWC - Rs. 450/-
SC/ST - 112

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Salary

Level 3 Pay scale: Rs.21,700-69,100 

