Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Over 8,000 vacancies notified. Check eligibility, salary details

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: A notification for the recruitment of constable post has been notified by the Central Selection Board of Constable. Those interested to apply should note that there are a total of 8,415 vacancies available under various departments of Bihar Police. Bihar Constable Registration, which will begin from tomorrow (November 13), will accept applications through online mode. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply to CSBC Constable Recruitment on or before 14 December 2020.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Eligibility
It is to be noted that candidates who are 12th class passed from recognized Board/Madrasa Board are eligible to apply for Bihar Police Constable Jobs 2020.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Age Limit
Candidates in between the age group of 18 to 25 years can apply
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Dates to Remember
Starting Date of Online Application - 13 November 2020
Last Date of Online Application - 14 December 2020
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020-21 Date - to be released
Bihar Police Constable Exam Date - to be released
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Vacancies
Constable – 8415 Posts
General - 3489
EWS - 842
SC - 1307
ST - 82
Extremely Backward/OBC - 1470
BC - 980
BC (Female) - 245
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Selection Procedure
Selection will be done on the basis of written exam, physical exam and medical exam.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern
There will be 100 MCQs of 10+2 Level. The total marks of the exam are 100. Candidates have to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to qualify in the exam.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Syllabus
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Physical Eligibility
|
Category
|
Height
|
Gen/BC
|
Minimum 165 cms
|
EBC
|
Minimum 162 cms
|
SC/ST
|
Minimum 160 cms
|
Female (All)
|
Minimum 155 cms
|
Category (Male)
|
Chest Expanded
|
Chest Unexpanded
|
Gen/BC/EBC
|
Min – 86 cms
|
Min – 81 cms
|
SC/ST
|
Min – 79 cms
|
Min – 84 cms
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Physical Test Details
Running- 50 marks
Shortput- 25 marks
Long Jump- 25 marks
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: How to Apply
Interested candidates should visit the official website of CSBC Bihar - csbc.bih.nic.in and apply on the same in between November 13 to December 14, 2020.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Official Notification
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application Fee
General/OBC/BC/EWC - Rs. 450/-
SC/ST - 112
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Salary
Level 3 Pay scale: Rs.21,700-69,100