APSET 2019 Admit Card: How to download hall ticket online at apset.net.in

Image Source : APSET 2019 APSET 2019 Admit Card Released: Download hall ticket online at apset.net.in

APSET 2019 Admit Card Released: APSET 2019 Admit Card has been released by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Andhra University has been given the task of conducting AP State Eligibility Test, the exam will be held on October 20 2019. APSET 2019 hall tickets have been released online and can be downloaded from the official website - apset.net.in. Applicants are advised to download the admit card at the earliest.

How to download APSET 2019 Admit Card?

Step 1: Log on to the official APSET exam portal i.e. apset.net.in

Step 2: Click on -- ‘Click here to Download Admit Card’ Link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with Continue to Login Option

Step 4: Enter your Registered Email ID, Password and Security Pin

Step 5: Press Submit

Step 6: APSET 2019 Admit Card Download link will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download APSET 2019 Admit Card in PDF

Step 8: Take printout of AP SET 2019 Hall Ticket

Verify Important Details on Admit Card

APSET 2019 Admit Card is a mandatory document, any student without the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. The admit card contains important information about the candidate. Candidates are advised to check this information properly, after downloading the APSET 2019 exam admit card, they must cross-check and verify all the details provided on it.