Friday, August 02, 2019
     
  APEPDCL Visakhapatnam notifies more than 2000 vacancies. Check job postings, offered salary, last date to apply

More than 2000 job vacancies have been notified by APEPDCL Visakhapatnam for the post of Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr.II). Candidates who are interested to apply for jobs with APEPDCL should visit the official website for the same. Candidates may find details on the last date to apply, salary offered by APEPDCL, below.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2019 11:02 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Job vacancies by APEPDCL Visakhapatnam 

APEPDCL Visakhapatnam has notified more than 2000 vacancies for the posts of Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr.II) for Village Secretariat and Ward Secretariat of various districts. Interested candidates should note that Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P Limited has posted the vacancies on the official website apeasternpower.com.

Candidates who will be shortlisted for the post will be offered jobs at various districts of the state. 

APEPDCL vacancies 

Energy Assistants (Junior Lineman Gr. II) – 2463 posts

Village Secretariat – 2177 posts
Ward Secretariat – 682 posts

Application process for APEPDCL 

Candidates who are interested to apply for APEPDCL should note that the application process will begin from August 2. 

Last date to apply for APEPDCL 

If you wish to apply for the posts with APEPDCL, you should know that the last date to apply for APEPDCL vacancies is August 17, 2019

Salary offered by APEPDCL 

The candidates who are shortlisted for jobs will earn Rs 15,000 per month as salary. 

