AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam likely to be held by this date

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: Government is likely to conduct the recruitment AP Grama Sachivayalam recruitment examination in the month of August 2020. The Andhra Pradesh govt is mulling to conduct the written test for AP Grama Sachivayalam from August 9 to August 14.

According to TOI reports, AP Panchayat Department has shared the AP Grama Sachivalayam written test schedule with the govt for approval. The final decision on test centres will be taken by this month's end.

AP Grama Sachivayalam recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 14,062 Grama Secretariat and 2,146 Ward Secretariat vacancies. The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment notification for 2020 was released in January 2020. Over 11.06 lakh candidates have applied for the AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment examination 2020.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam will be filling up the vacancies for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh and so on.

The candidates who have applied for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website of Panchayati Raj Department ( gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in) for further information.

