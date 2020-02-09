Image Source : AP Air India Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 51 Security Supervisor posts. Check eligibility, salary details

Air India Recruitment 2020: The Airline Allied Services Limited has released an official notification inviting application from the eligible candidates. This recruitment is on a fixed-term contract basis for the post of Security Supervisor for Alliance Air.

Candidates may be posted anywhere as per the operational requirement. The panel will also be formed for all stations on all India basis where Alliance Air operates or maybe operate its service.

Candidates on select list/standby list can be engaged at any of the stations all over India.

Air India Recruitment 2020: salary details

Air India Recruitment 2020: Qualification

Graduate in any discipline (minimum 3 years' duration) from any recognized University with the ability to speak Hindi, English and conversant with the local language. Must possess valid BCAS Basic AVSEC (12 days' new pattern) Certificate.

Air India Recruitment 2020: Physical Standards

Height:

Female- Minimum 154.5 Cms.

Male- Minimum 163 Cms

Relaxation of 2.5 Cms for SC/ST candidates & those from North-East states & hilly states} subject to domicile proof.

Air India Recruitment 2020: Pay Scale

Selected Candidates would be paid a Remuneration of ₹ 22,371/- per month as per the Company's policy, as per rules. In addition ₹ 1500/- per month on acquiring X-Ray Screening certificate and ₹ 1000/- on acquiring BCAS basic AVSEC Certificate.

Air India Recruitment 2020: Selection Process

Candidates with valid BCAS Basic AVSEC !12 days' new pattern) Certificate/ BCAS certified XBIS Screener: Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria would be required to appear for Written Exam related to Aviation Security I General Aptitude.

Air India Recruitment 2020: How to Apply

Eligible candidates may send their application in the prescribed format (attached below) to Post Applied For Supervisor (Security) Alliance Air Personnel Department Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal -1, l.G.I Airport, New Delhi-110037 on or before 04 Mar 2020, along with supporting documents.