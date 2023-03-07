Man asks Zomato 14 times whether it delivers 'Bhaang Ki Goli', Delhi Police epic response

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: The Delhi Police has given a quirky response to a Twitter post shared by food delivery service Zomato about a person who was repeatedly asking whether the platform delivers 'Bhaang Ki Goli'.

Zomato in its post informed that a person named Shubham has been repeatedly asking for 'Bhaang Ki Goli' but they don't deliver any such item.

Taking to Twitter, Zomato wrote, "someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times."

Jumping into the conversation, Delhi Police wrote, "If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang."

The conversation drew several reactions on the social media platform. Meanwhile, Zomato's post has so far received 104.3K views on Twitter.

