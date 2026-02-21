Zomato delivery rider killed in Delhi's Subhash Nagar after speeding car hits bike, accused arrested

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old delivery rider lost his life after a speeding car rammed into his electric scooter near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road in West Delhi in the early hours of Friday. The accused driver, identified as Mohit Kumar, has been taken into custody. Police have seized the car involved in the crash and registered an FIR.

Locals claimed that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. However, officials said that intoxication has not yet been officially confirmed and further investigation is underway.

PCR call received at 3:26 AM

According to police, a PCR call regarding an accident involving an injured person was received at Tilak Nagar Police Station at around 3:26 am on February 21. Police teams rushed to the spot near Subhash Nagar Metro red light, towards Rajouri Garden, where both the vehicles were found at the scene.

The injured rider, identified as Hem Shakar, son of Nand Kishore and a resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi, had already been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Car hit e-scooter from behind

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Hyundai Verna car allegedly hit the electric scooter from behind with significant force.

Hem Shakar, who was working as a delivery executive and was reportedly on duty at the time of the accident, died on the spot. The accused, Mohit Kumar (27), a resident of Najafgarh, was immediately taken into custody. Police said he works as a contractor with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

An FIR has been registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station and further legal action is being taken. Police have seized the Verna car involved in the accident and are examining CCTV footage from the area. Statements of eyewitnesses are also being recorded.

Dwarka SUV crash

The tragic accident comes days after another fatal road crash in Delhi’s Dwarka area. 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra was killed after a Scorpio SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy crashed into his motorcycle near Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Sector 11, Dwarka.