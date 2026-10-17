YouTuber Dhruv Rathee gets bailable warrants from Delhi court in 2018 defamation case

The Saket Court in Delhi has issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case, said officials on Saturday. The case was filed by Vikas Pandey, an IT cell member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over Rathee's video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part 2'.

The order was issued by Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain, and the court will hear the matter again on October 31.

The development comes days after the court issued fresh summons to Rathee, after the complainant pointed out that Rathee primarily resides in Austria and had come to India to participate in the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that is seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

The court directed that fresh summons to Rathee, while noting that the complainant had been trying to serve Rathee since past few years, as he was initially summoned through order on July 23, 2019.

"From the available record, it is clear that the complainant has been trying to serve the accused no.

1 (Rathee) since the last several years..." the court's order dated October 12 said.

Rathee's arrival in India and CJP protest

Rathee had arrived in India earlier this month for the CJP's agitation, but was detained from his residence in Sector 56 of Gurugram just before the protest. He was released later, but warned of legal action if "he tries to go to Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders".

Later, he addressed a press conference and claimed he was "kidnapped" from his residence by people in plain clothes and taken to different police stations. He also dismissed claims regarding his citizenship and said he remains an Indian national.

"I am an Indian citizen," Rathee said, "I have an Indian passport, and have come here to participate in the protest because I believe vote theft and irregularities in the Election Commission are a big issue."

"I was not detained; I was kidnapped," he said, while denying that he had not signed any bond with the Delhi Police barring him from participating in protests.

ALSO READ:

'We support you': Dhruv Rathee claims Delhi Police personnel backed his stance against govt during detention