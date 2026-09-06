Young man beaten to death with sticks in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3

New Delhi:

A young man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3 area early Sunday morning, police said. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of New Ashok Nagar police station at around 5 am.

The incident has raised concerns in the area, with a police team reaching the spot and beginning an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Man attacked with sticks in Mayur Vihar

According to the initial information, the victim was attacked with lathis and sticks in Mayur Vihar Phase 3. The assault reportedly took place at around 5 am, after which the young man died. The exact circumstances that led to the attack are not yet clear.

Police are investigating the sequence of events and trying to establish what happened before the assault.

Victim's identity not established yet

The identity of the deceased has not been established so far. Police are working to identify the victim and gather further information about him. At present, details about the possible motive behind the attack and the people allegedly involved have not been disclosed.

Security guard says attackers threatened him too

A security guard, identified as Nandlal Yadav, told reporters that he witnessed the incident at around 4 am. According to his account, two men were present, while one person was allegedly involved in beating the victim with sticks and rods. Yadav said he was also threatened when people confronted the attackers. He later returned and made several phone calls, including a call to the police. He also said that the attackers threatened him when he tried to intervene. Yadav added that he immediately alerted the police after returning to the security post.

Police investigating the case

A police team is currently at the spot and examining the circumstances of the incident. Investigators are expected to gather evidence from the scene and speak to people who may have information about the incident. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. Police are also likely to establish the exact sequence of events and determine whether anyone else was involved in the attack.

The case remains under investigation, and more information is expected from the authorities.

(With inputs from ANI)

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