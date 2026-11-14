Young man and woman found dead inside a car in Delhi's Dwarka; suicide suspected

New Delhi:

A young man and woman were found dead inside a car in Delhi's Mohan Garden, Dwarka. Both were found in an unconscious state inside a car and were pronounced dead at the hospital. The incident is said to have occurred on November 11. Sources said the police are investigating the suicide angle, however, the cause of death is still unknown.

Similar incidents: 20-year-old student dies by suicide at IIT Roorkee

A 20-year-old undergraduate student allegedly died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee on Thursday, said the institute said on Friday, paying condolences to his family. The deceased was as Ayush Rajoria, who was a second-year student of the BS-MS Programme in Mathematics and Computing at the Department of Mathematics. He was found dead inside his room around 11 on Thursday.

In a statement issued this morning, the institute said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police are also probing the matter and the IIT Roorkee would extend its full cooperation to the authorities and is committed to providing all necessary support to the family, it added. "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Ayush during this difficult time. The Institute also stands with the campus community and will extend necessary support to those affected by this unfortunate incident. We request everyone to respect the privacy of the bereaved family and refrain from speculation regarding the incident," the statement read.

20-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Hyderabad

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his residence after reportedly becoming depressed over failing to secure a medical seat, police said. The deceased had been undergoing coaching for an extended period and appeared for the NEET examination this year but failed to secure a medical seat, police said.

25-year-old UPSC aspirant from Andhra Pradesh dies by suicide

Earlier on October 26, a 16-year-old JEE aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district was found hanging inside his room at a paying guest accommodation located in Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota. According to Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena, the victim had arrived in Kota six months ago to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

No suicide note was recovered from the room, and the reason behind the death remains unclear. The post-mortem examination is underway, and the body will be handed over to the family after the necessary formalities are completed. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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20-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Hyderabad after failing to secure medical seat