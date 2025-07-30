Young CA dies by suicide after inhaling helium gas in Delhi, suicide note says, 'death is most beautiful...' The 25-year-old chartered accountant posted his suicide note on Facebook and also left a written note, saying he did not hold anyone responsible for his actions.

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old chartered accountant died by suicide after allegedly inhaling helium gas in New Delhi's Barakhamba police station area, said police. His body was found at a guest house near Bengali Market. This is the first case of suicide involving helium gas inhalation.

The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj Kansal. He used to work at a company in Gurgaon.

Committed suicide at a guest house

Kansal had checked into a guest house near Janpath on July 28. When the staff noticed that his room remained locked from the inside for an unusually long time and he failed to check out as scheduled, they alerted the police.

A team from the Barakhamba Police Station arrived and broke open the door, where they discovered a helium gas cylinder connected to three plastic pipes, an officer said.

Kansal's body was later received by his uncle and cousins.

Suicide note says, 'death is the most beautiful part of my life'

According to a note he left behind, Kansal was alone since his father died in 2003. After his father's death, his mother married someone else, and he had no siblings.

Kansal, who lived in a paying guest house in Mehrauli, also wrote about his suicide on social media. The suicide note, written in English, was recovered from his left pocket. "I am writing a suicide note in case if you didn't see my post on social media, in case someone deletes my post. I am going away, and no one should be held responsible for this," he wrote.

In his Facebook post, Kansal wrote: "...I am going away, and no one should be held responsible for this. The saddest part of my life was my birth; death is the most beautiful part of my life. If you're reading this, I'm already gone. I wasn’t deeply connected to anyone, nor was anyone to me. There’s no reason, no regret, and no complaint."

How dangerous is helium gas?

Helium is generally not harmful, as it is an inert gas, meaning it doesn't undergo chemical reactions and is not toxic. However, under certain conditions, it can pose serious risks.

Being lighter than air, helium can displace oxygen in enclosed spaces like rooms or tanks. When this happens, the drop in oxygen levels can lead to suffocation and potentially become life-threatening. A common application of helium is in filling balloons.

If someone inhales helium directly from a pressurized tank, it may result in a lack of oxygen, leading to unconsciousness or even death.

In summary, while helium isn’t poisonous on its own, it can be dangerous if used improperly, especially in cases where it replaces oxygen or is mishandled under pressure. For typical uses like inflating balloons, it remains safe as long as proper safety measures are followed.

Also Read: Pune IT engineer dies by suicide on office premises, apologises to father in suicide note

Also Read: Constable's wife dies by suicide, posts video on alleged harassment by in-laws before taking life