Delhi floods: Yamuna still flowing above danger mark, water level recorded at 206.01 meters

Yamuna water level: Amid the flood situation in several parts of the national capital, the Yamuna River is still flowing above the danger mark as the water level was recorded at 206.01 meters at 11 pm on Monday (July 17). According to reports, this was a level-up from the earlier gradual decrease in the water level. Earlier on Monday morning, the water level of the Yamuna had crossed 205.48 metres which was slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The traffic is still affected in the city as waterlogging still persisted in several parts of the national capital.

The Central Water Commission said that the water level was 205.48 at 7 am on Monday, down from 206.02 m at 8 am on Sunday, when it had reached the danger mark and was flooding large portions of the national capital. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi advised people living in relief camps set up by the government in the city to not return to their flood-affected homes since there was a "slight rise" in water level in Yamuna River after rains lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

Authorities continued the work of pumping out water from flooded roads, with officials saying the water has been cleared from almost all the roads, barring a carriageway of the ITO stretch and Rajghat. However, the removal of silt and mud is being done.

Over 26,000 people evacuated

According to official data, approximately 26,784 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of Delhi, out of whom around 18,416 people are staying in 47 relief camps --including temporary camps as well as pucca buildings -- schools, community centres etc. The others have been shifted to the places of their choice -- relatives' houses, rented accommodation etc.

The Monastery market, one of the worst-hit places due to the flooding, showed signs of returning to normalcy as shopkeepers came back to clean their shops and assess the damage. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was also directed to carry out fumigation of the flood-affected areas to avoid the spread of diseases when people return.

Wazirabad water treatment plant started operating

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Wazirabad water treatment plant, which was shut down amid the flood-like situation in Delhi, has started producing 54 MGD (million gallons per day) of water and will soon be operating at full capacity. The plant has the capacity of producing 134 MGD of treated water. In a tweet, Kejriwal said the equipment at the plant suffered the "most damage" due to the flood-like situation.

