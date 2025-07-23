Yamuna water level likely to rise as over 54,000 cusecs released from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi, with the Old Railway Bridge serving as the primary monitoring point.

New Delhi:

Water levels in the Yamuna River are expected to rise significantly as 54,707 cusecs of water have been released from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana. As per information, this water is likely to reach Delhi within the next 48 to 50 hours, raising concerns of possible flooding. Officials say the river's level could touch the warning mark of 204.5 meters.

Current water level in Yamuna

As of Tuesday evening, the Yamuna was flowing at 202.24 meters. If heavy rainfall continues in the coming days, the water level could rise further, posing serious risks to low-lying areas, they added. In response to the looming threat, the administration has swung into action by arranging boats, setting up tents, and preparing relief measures. Meanwhile, authorities are also closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents in vulnerable zones to stay alert.

Comparison with previous year's floods

Last year, despite intense rainfall, Delhi narrowly missed touching the warning level, with the Yamuna peaking at 204.38 metres in late September. In contrast, the catastrophic floods of July 2023 saw record water levels of 208.66 metres and peak discharge from Hathnikund touching 3.59 lakh cusecs. Areas like Mayur Vihar, ITO, Salimgarh bypass and Civil Lines were inundated, displacing thousands.

When will the first alert trigger?

As per the Delhi government's flood control plan, a first warning is officially triggered only when discharge from Hathnikund exceeds 1 lakh cusecs -- a mark still far off for now. "Once that threshold is crossed, sector-level control rooms will activate, boats will be deployed, and vulnerable areas will be placed under surveillance," according to this year's order by the Irrigation and Flood Control department.

