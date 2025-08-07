Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, authorities on stand by for possible flood-like situation At 8 am, the Yamuna’s water level stood at 204.88 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, a crucial location for monitoring river flow and flood risk.

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi on Thursday rose to 204.88 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Thursday, surpassing the warning level of 204.50 metres, officials said. Authorities have issued an alert to all concerned agencies, advising them to take precautionary measures to handle a possible flood-like situation in the capital.

Key monitoring point: Old Railway Bridge

At 8 am, the Yamuna’s water level stood at 204.88 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, a crucial location for monitoring river flow and flood risk.

In Delhi, the warning level for the Yamuna is 204.5 metres, the danger mark is 205.3 metres, and evacuation efforts begin once the river touches 206 metres.

High discharge from Hathnikund barrage

An official from the central flood control room said the rising water level is largely due to the heavy discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.

For the first time this monsoon season, water discharge from the barrage crossed 50,000 cusecs, peaking at 61,000 cusecs around 6 am. Since then, around 50,000 cusecs of water has been released every hour.

The water released from the Hathnikund barrage generally takes between 48 and 50 hours to reach Delhi, officials added.

Monsoon fury across north India

The ongoing monsoon season has brought continuous rainfall, leading to a sharp rise in river levels, flooding, and widespread waterlogging in several parts of the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain has created a flood-like situation in Prayagraj, disrupting daily life due to severe waterlogging and overflowing drains. Local authorities are struggling to manage the impact as the rain continues.

Ganga nears danger mark in Varanasi

In Varanasi, the water level of the Ganga River has been steadily rising due to persistent rainfall across the Himalayan and plain regions. By Saturday, the river had reached 69.98 metres, approaching the danger mark of 71.26 metres, according to the Central Water Commission.

Floodwaters have reached the upper steps of Tulsi Ghat, prompting officials to ban all boat operations on the Ganga in the area as a safety measure. The situation remains closely monitored as rainfall continues across the region.

