Yamuna cleaning drive begins, machines deployed as Delhi LG shares video

The cleaning of the Yamuna River, a major issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, has officially commenced following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) landslide victory. The Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) office confirmed the initiation of the project, which aims to restore the river’s health.

Advanced machinery deployed for cleaning

According to the LG office, work on cleaning the Yamuna has already begun, with specialized machines such as trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and a dredge utility craft being deployed in the river. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, V.K. Saxena, held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (I&FC), instructing them to begin work without delay.

Four-phase cleaning strategy

The LG office outlined a four-phase strategy to ensure the river is cleaned efficiently:

Removal of waste and silt from the riverbed – The first step involves clearing the accumulated debris and sludge from the Yamuna. Cleaning major drains – A cleaning drive has been launched in key drains such as the Najafgarh drain and Supplementary drain, which are significant contributors to river pollution. Monitoring sewage treatment plants (STPs) – Existing STPs will be closely monitored for their efficiency in treating wastewater before it enters the river. Construction of new STPs – To address the treatment deficit of approximately 400 MGD (million gallons per day), new sewage treatment plants (STPs) and decentralized STPs (DSTPs) will be set up under a time-bound plan.

Strict directives to authorities

The ambitious project, which aims to clean the river within three years, will require coordinated efforts from multiple agencies, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Environment Department.

Additionally, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been instructed to strictly monitor industrial units and prevent untreated waste from being discharged into drains. High-level oversight will be maintained to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

With this large-scale initiative now underway, authorities hope to fulfil the long-pending demand for a cleaner Yamuna, aligning with BJP’s election promises and addressing one of Delhi’s most critical environmental concerns.