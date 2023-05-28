Wrestlers protests: Security tightened around Delhi; protestors to launch peaceful march today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel guard during wrestlers' protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Wrestlers protests : Heavy security has been deployed in and around the national capital ahead of the peaceful march planned by the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar along with the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, officials said. The protesting wrestlers informed that they will go ahead with their 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' near the new building at any cost.

Meanwhile, the Police have stated that no protester will be allowed to move towards the new Parliament building as permission has not been granted to hold the 'Mahila Mahapanchayat'. A senior police officer said that security has been stepped up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets and in addition, intensive patrolling is also being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Farmers to extend support to protestors

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has informed that thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Delhi's Ghazipur border at 10.30 am to enter the national capital in a bid to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers. Farmers will also enter the national capital from other border points.

Police have requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to grant necessary permission to create temporary jail in the MC Primary Girls School, Kanjawala Chowk, Old Bawana on Sunday, if required, so that law and order arrangement could be maintained.

"Strict vigil is being kept along Delhi's borders. We have increased our pickets, multiple barricades have been placed and no one will be given entry inside the national capital without being thoroughly checked," a senior police officer said. Every vehicle will be checked and no suspicious entry which has the potential to disrupt the law and order situation inside Delhi will be allowed, another senior police officer said.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

Police have already issued a traffic advisory that New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area and entry of vehicles will be restricted. A police official said that adequate security personnel have been deployed near the Parliament building and there is a robust security arrangement made at the Jantar Mantar where wrestlers and farmers have been on sit-in.

"There are heavy barricades placed and to keep strict vigil on the activities and to ensure no one moves outside the venue, for each protester, we have deployed at least five police personnel. That's how elaborate the security arrangement is at Jantar Mantar," a police official said. Police pickets have also been set up in central Delhi and tight security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order, the official said.

Know more about wrestlers protest

On May 19, the wrestlers had marched from Jantar Mantar to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on their 25th day of protest against Brij Bhushan. Grapplers including Punia, Sakshi, Vinesh and others joined the march demanding the arrest of the WFI chief charged with sexual harassment of athletes.

The protestors have been demanding the registration of an FIR against the WFI chief and his arrest into the allegations of sexual harassment. Two separate FIRs were registered on April 28 following the Supreme Court's notice to Delhi Police into the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Earlier on April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.

Delhi Police has filed a status report on the application moved by woman wrestlers in an alleged offence of sexual offence levelled against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The court was also informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the mat

