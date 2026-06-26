Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank in Delhi's Mundka industrial area factory

New Delhi:

A tragic industrial accident claimed the lives of three workers after they inhaled toxic gas inside a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area on Friday. According to the Delhi Fire Service, a distress call was received from Factory No. 93/8 in Mundka Industrial Area, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Preliminary information suggests that one worker had entered the septic tank for work when he was overcome by poisonous gases and lost consciousness. In a desperate attempt to save him, two other workers entered the tank one after another. However, they too were exposed to the toxic fumes and collapsed inside the confined space.

Fire department personnel launched a rescue operation and pulled all three workers out of the septic tank before shifting them to a nearby hospital. However, Doctors declared all three brought dead.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as Arun (38), son of Ajit Singh, Sandeep (32), son of Paleram, and Chand (42), son of Raju. All three were residents of the Indra Jheel area of Sultanpuri in outer Delhi.

Police begin investigation into cause of accident

The Mundka Police Station has launched an investigation into the incident. Investigating Officer SI Pravesh said that the exact cause of the accident is being examined. "Preliminary findings indicate that the workers may have died due to suffocation caused by poisonous gas inside the septic tank. The exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed investigation," the officer said. Authorities are also expected to examine whether adequate safety protocols, protective equipment and standard operating procedures were followed before the workers entered the confined space.

Why septic tank accidents are often fatal

Industrial safety experts have repeatedly warned that septic tanks and underground chambers are confined spaces where hazardous gases such as hydrogen sulphide, methane and carbon dioxide can accumulate. These gases can rapidly reduce oxygen levels, causing unconsciousness and death within minutes if proper safety measures are not followed.

Experts stress that workers should never enter septic tanks without gas detection equipment, protective breathing apparatus and trained emergency rescue support. Such incidents are often preventable through strict adherence to workplace safety norms.

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